Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Marsha P. Johnson, 'Forgotten Voices,' Palestinian Mural, Milwaukee Mile Race Track

Published June 17, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about gay liberation activist Marsha P. Johnson. Then, look at Skylight Music Theatre’s latest production celebrating forgotten Black artists. We tell you about a backyard abstract mural inspired by the Palestinian flag - and what it means for the artist who commissioned it. Plus, learn about the Milwaukee Mile — the oldest race track in the U.S.

Guests:

  • David France, director of The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
  • Sheri Williams Pannell, director of Forgotten Voices; Christie Chiles Twillie, music director of Forgotten Voices - Unearthing the Roots of American Music
  • Reid Finley, visual artist and designer; Samer Ghani, photographer and videographer
  • Mark Savage, Lake Effect auto contributor
