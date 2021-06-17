Thursday on Lake Effect: Marsha P. Johnson, 'Forgotten Voices,' Palestinian Mural, Milwaukee Mile Race Track
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about gay liberation activist Marsha P. Johnson. Then, look at Skylight Music Theatre’s latest production celebrating forgotten Black artists. We tell you about a backyard abstract mural inspired by the Palestinian flag - and what it means for the artist who commissioned it. Plus, learn about the Milwaukee Mile — the oldest race track in the U.S.
Guests:
- David France, director of The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
- Sheri Williams Pannell, director of Forgotten Voices; Christie Chiles Twillie, music director of Forgotten Voices - Unearthing the Roots of American Music
- Reid Finley, visual artist and designer; Samer Ghani, photographer and videographer
- Mark Savage, Lake Effect auto contributor