Monday on Lake Effect: Decline in Homelessness, Embody Yoga, Full Moon Watching, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, a look at the sharp decline in Milwaukee’s unsheltered, homeless population and some of the COVID-19 measures that helped. Then, we hear from a Milwaukee yoga teacher who’s working to make the practice more inclusive. Astronomy contributor Jean Creighton shares some ways to appreciate this week’s full moon. And Bubbler Talk explores why Milwaukeeans love cheese, sausage, mushroom and onion on their pizza.
Guests:
- Nancy Esteves, HMIS system administrator at the Institute for Community Alliances; Eric Collins-Dyke, assistant administrator of supportive housing and homeless services for Milwaukee County
- Joanna Brooks, owner of Embody Yoga
- Ann Sinfield, exhibits manager at the Harley-Davidson Museum
- Jean Creighton, astronomy contributor
- Bubbler Talk