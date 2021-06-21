Monday on Lake Effect: Decline in Homelessness, Embody Yoga, Full Moon Watching, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, a look at the sharp decline in Milwaukee’s unsheltered, homeless population and some of the COVID-19 measures that helped. Then, we hear from a Milwaukee yoga teacher who’s working to make the practice more inclusive. Astronomy contributor Jean Creighton shares some ways to appreciate this week’s full moon. And Bubbler Talk explores why Milwaukeeans love cheese, sausage, mushroom and onion on their pizza.

