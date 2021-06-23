Wednesday on Lake Effect: Black Housing Inequity, Black Nite Brawl, Pandemic Social Impact, Sculpture Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, we talk about the continued impact of discriminatory housing policies for majority-Black communities like Milwaukee. Then, learn about the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project’s efforts to memorialize the 60th anniversary of the Black Nite Brawl. We discuss what sociologists might be able to learn from the pandemic. Plus, look at this year’s Sculpture Milwaukee and how its co-guest curators are adding their unique perspective to the exhibition.
Guests:
- Dr. Andre Perry, senior with the Brookings Metropolitan Policy program and author of Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities; Laura Glawe, vice president of marketing for the Greater Milwaukee Foundation
- Michail Takach, curator of the Wisconsin LGBTQ history project; BJ Daniels, local drag queen
- Harry Perlstadt, sociology professor emeritus at Michigan State University
- Michelle Grabner, artist and co-guest curator of Sculpture Milwaukee