Tuesday on Lake Effect: France-Wisconsin Relationship, Fulton v. Philadelphia Ruling, Milwaukee Festival Schedule

Today on Lake Effectˆ, the French Ambassador to the U.S. will talk about Wisconsin’s relationship with our oldest ally - and what diplomacy has looked like during the Biden Administration. Then, we look at the legal implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Fulton v. Philadelphia, and two local pastors will share their perspectives. Plus, look at which festivals will be returning to Milwaukee this year, which ones won’t, and why.

