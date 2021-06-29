© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lake_effect_cover_art.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: France-Wisconsin Relationship, Fulton v. Philadelphia Ruling, Milwaukee Festival Schedule

Published June 29, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effectˆ, the French Ambassador to the U.S. will talk about Wisconsin’s relationship with our oldest ally - and what diplomacy has looked like during the Biden Administration. Then, we look at the legal implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Fulton v. Philadelphia, and two local pastors will share their perspectives. Plus, look at which festivals will be returning to Milwaukee this year, which ones won’t, and why.

Guests:

  • Philippe Etienne, French Ambassador to the United States
  • Reverend Jonah Overton and Reverend Cameron Overton, pastors at Zao MKE; Larry Dupuis, legal director at ACLU of Wisconsin Foundation
  • Matt Mueller, culture editor and writer at OnMilwaukee
Lake Effect
Stay Connected