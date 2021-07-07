Wednesday on Lake Effect: 'Terrible City' Comments, 5 Things To Do, Herd Immunity, Gun Essay
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll unpack recent comments made about Milwaukee being a “terrible” city. Then, we’ll tell you about some outdoor, in-person events happening around Milwaukee this month. We’ll learn what it will take to achieve herd immunity from COVID-19. Plus, hear an essay on how difficult it is to get rid of a gun.
Guest:
- Dr. Monique Liston, chief strategist at Ubuntu Research & Evaluation; Dr. Ramel Smith, licensed psychologist
- Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Ajay Sethi, associate professor of population health sciences at UW-Madison
- Barbara Miner, writer, photographer, & producer