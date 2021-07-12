Monday on Lake Effect: Surviving Wisconsin Prisons, Arts Equity & Job Creation, Bubbler Talk, F.E.A.R. Running Group

Today on Lake Effect, we learn the story of two men who spent 40 years in and out of Wisconsin’s penal system and how they’re using their experiences to give back to the community. Then, talk with two local arts leaders about long-term job creation and the need for increased funding for the arts. Bubbler Talk explores the tributes around Milwaukee to baseball legend, Hank Aaron. Plus, we hear how a social group centering the experiences of people of color is reshaping running culture.

Guests:

