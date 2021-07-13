© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lake_effect_cover_art.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Stalled Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Healthcare Worker Education, Revitalizing Pulaski Park

Published July 13, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT

Tuesday on Lake Effect, a local chef talks about why he hasn't received much-needed federal aid money and talks about the lawsuits that put the money on hold. We look at how higher education institutions are excelling and failing when it comes to preparing the next generation of healthcare workers. Plus, a Milwaukee resident explains what the revitalization of Pulaski Park means to her and how she helped.

Guests:

  • Greogry Leon, owner of Amilinda
  • Rick Esenberg, president and general counsel of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty
  • Joe Peterangelo, senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Esperanza Gutierrez, Milwaukee resident who lives near Pulaski Park
Lake Effect
Stay Connected