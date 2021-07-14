Wednesday on Lake Effect: Rise in Human Trafficking, Former Packer Donald Driver, Self-Care Tips
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the rise of human trafficking during the pandemic, some of the causes, and the work being done in Milwaukee to help formerly trafficked people. Then, former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver talks about his new position as the first cultural ambassador for the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Plus, we talk with two mental health professionals on how we can practice self-care and take the time to listen to ourselves.
Guests:
- Dr. Danielle Romain Dagenhardt, assistant professor of criminology at UW-Milwaukee
- Dana World-Patterson, founder and CEO of Foundations for Freedom
- Donald Driver, former Green Bay Packer and cultural ambassador for the Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Patrick Parker and Shelly Smith, marriage and family therapists from Good Human Work