Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: State Budget, UW-Milwaukee Tier 1 Research Status, I-94 Expansion Plan

Published July 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn what’s in Wisconsin’s biennial budget and what’s not. We look at a report that found if current financial trends continue, UW-Milwaukee could struggle to maintain its Tier 1 research status. Then, we learn about what’s happening with the proposal to update and expand I-94. Plus, astronomy contributor Jean Creighton shares how we can dodge doom when asteroids and other objects threaten Earth.

Guests:

  • Molly Beck, reporter covering state politics and government for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Jason Stein, research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Dan Shafer, columnist and publisher of The Recombobulation Area
  • Jean Creighton, Lake Effect astronomy contributor
