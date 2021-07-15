Thursday on Lake Effect: State Budget, UW-Milwaukee Tier 1 Research Status, I-94 Expansion Plan
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what’s in Wisconsin’s biennial budget and what’s not. We look at a report that found if current financial trends continue, UW-Milwaukee could struggle to maintain its Tier 1 research status. Then, we learn about what’s happening with the proposal to update and expand I-94. Plus, astronomy contributor Jean Creighton shares how we can dodge doom when asteroids and other objects threaten Earth.
Guests:
- Molly Beck, reporter covering state politics and government for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Jason Stein, research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Dan Shafer, columnist and publisher of The Recombobulation Area
- Jean Creighton, Lake Effect astronomy contributor