Tuesday on Lake Effect: Sports Fanaticism, Milwaukee Trans Oral History Project, 'Beyond Van Gogh' Exhibit
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the good and bad mental health implications of being a sports fanatic. Then, tell you about the Milwaukee Transgender Oral History Project and what’s changed since it began. Plus, learn about the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit at the Wisconsin Center and a new E-bike business in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Stephen Franzoi, professor emeritus of psychology at Marquette University
- Brice D. Smith, researcher for The Milwaukee Transgender Oral History Project; Loree Cook-Daniels, policy and program director at FORGE
- Mathieu St-Arnaud, creative director and partner at Normal Studios, which created the “Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit
- Bryce Killibrew, one of the founders of New Way Innovation