Monday on Lake Effect: Memorable Bucks Moments, Impact of Olympic Delay, Green Violet Rediscovery, Bubbler Talk, Milwaukee Mile

Today on Lake Effect, we look at some of the most memorable moments and defining parts of the Bucks playoffs run. A sports psychologist explains how the one-year Olympic delay might affect athletes. We learn about the discovery of a wildflower that hasn’t been seen in Wisconsin in over 50 years. Bubbler Talk looks into a mysterious plaque on Milwaukee’s east side. Plus, learn about the history of the oldest race track in the U.S.: the Milwaukee Mile.

