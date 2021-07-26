© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday on Lake Effect: Memorable Bucks Moments, Impact of Olympic Delay, Green Violet Rediscovery, Bubbler Talk, Milwaukee Mile

Published July 26, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at some of the most memorable moments and defining parts of the Bucks playoffs run. A sports psychologist explains how the one-year Olympic delay might affect athletes. We learn about the discovery of a wildflower that hasn’t been seen in Wisconsin in over 50 years. Bubbler Talk looks into a mysterious plaque on Milwaukee’s east side. Plus, learn about the history of the oldest race track in the U.S.: the Milwaukee Mile.

Guests:

  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
  • Barbara Meyer, UW-Milwaukee professor
  • Ryan O’Conner, ecologist and inventory coordinator with the Wisconsin DNR
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Mark Savage, Lake Effect auto contributor
