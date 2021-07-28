Wednesday on Lake Effect: Fire & Police Commission Chair, Songbird Illness, Colorful Bird Statues, Inclusive Yoga
Today on Lake Effect, we talk with the new chair of Milwaukee’s Fire & Police Commission: Ed Fallone. Then, tell you about a mysterious illness killing songbirds and the ways you can help prevent the spread. We meet the organization behind the big, colorful birds in Lakeshore Park in Milwaukee. Plus, hear from a yoga teacher who’s working to make the practice more inclusive.
Guests:
- Ed Fallone, chair of Milwaukee's Fire & Police Commission
- Lindsay Obermeier, director of the raptor program at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
- Marilu Knode, executive director of the Black Box Fund
- Joanna Brooks, owner of Embody Yoga