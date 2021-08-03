Tuesday on Lake Effect: Delta Variant, Giannis’ Migration Story, ‘The Milwaukee River Greenway,’ ‘Wisconsin Farms & Farmer’s Markets’
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and what it could mean for the future of the pandemic. Then, talk about how Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family’s migration story resonates with many across the globe. We look at a new book that celebrates the progression of the Milwaukee River Greenway. Plus, talk about some of the best farmer’s markets, farm stands, and farm stays in the Milwaukee-area.
Guests:
- Thomas Friedrich, virologist and professor of pathobiological sciences at UW-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine
- Ermitte Saint Jacques, assistant professor in the department of African and African Diaspora Studies at UW-Milwaukee
- Eddee Daniel, author of The Milwaukee River Greenway: A Wealth of Nature in the Heart of the City
- Kristine Hansen, author of Wisconsin Farms & Farmer’s Markets