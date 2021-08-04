Wednesday on Lake Effect: Hmong Olympics Representation, Wisconsin Storms, Mars Rover Operator, 5 Things In Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about what Suni Lee’s appearance and wins in the Tokyo Olympics means to the Hmong community. Then, look at last week’s severe storms in Wisconsin and what it could mean for the rest of the season. We learn about Darian Dixon’s journey from studying geosciences at UW-Milwaukee to now being a Mars rover operator. Plus, talk about some of the best events happening in Milwaukee this month.
Guests:
- Chia Vang, professor of history and the interim chief diversity officer for UW-Milwaukee
- Clark Evans is a professor of atmospheric sciences at UW-Milwaukee
- Darian Dixon, mission operations specialist at Malin Space Science Systems for the Perseverance Rover
- Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service