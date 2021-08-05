© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday on Lake Effect: APIDA History In Public Schools, Wisconsin State Fair, Dig In! Using Herbs, Commercialized Olympics

Published August 5, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a bipartisan effort to pass a bill that calls for the inclusion of Asian American history in the Wisconsin K-12 public school curriculum. We explore what the Wisconsin State Fair will look like this year. OurDig In! series with Venice Williams explores some of the many ways to use fresh herbs and the importance of trimming back your plants. Plus, we examine the commercialization of the Olympic games in a year with no spectators.

Guests:

  • State Representative Francesca Hong, represents Wisconsin's 76th Assembly District
  • Jen Puente, chief marketing officer for Wisconsin State Fair Park
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden
  • Michael Mirer, visiting assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
Lake Effect
