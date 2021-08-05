Thursday on Lake Effect: APIDA History In Public Schools, Wisconsin State Fair, Dig In! Using Herbs, Commercialized Olympics

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a bipartisan effort to pass a bill that calls for the inclusion of Asian American history in the Wisconsin K-12 public school curriculum. We explore what the Wisconsin State Fair will look like this year. OurDig In! series with Venice Williams explores some of the many ways to use fresh herbs and the importance of trimming back your plants. Plus, we examine the commercialization of the Olympic games in a year with no spectators.

