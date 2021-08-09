Monday on Lake Effect: Native American Boarding Schools, Bronzeville Week, Wisconsin Property Taxes, Lake Superior Algae Blooms

Today on Lake Effect, we unpack the generational impact of Native American Boarding Schools and why it’s important that the federal government is investigating these schools. Then, talk with Alderwoman Miele Coggs and Tonda Thompson from She Slangs Wood about what to expect at this year’s Bronzeville Week. We look at some of the things driving property tax increases in Wisconsin. Plus, learn about the unusual toxic algae blooms in Lake Superior.

