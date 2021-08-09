Monday on Lake Effect: Native American Boarding Schools, Bronzeville Week, Wisconsin Property Taxes, Lake Superior Algae Blooms
Today on Lake Effect, we unpack the generational impact of Native American Boarding Schools and why it’s important that the federal government is investigating these schools. Then, talk with Alderwoman Miele Coggs and Tonda Thompson from She Slangs Wood about what to expect at this year’s Bronzeville Week. We look at some of the things driving property tax increases in Wisconsin. Plus, learn about the unusual toxic algae blooms in Lake Superior.
Guests:
- Heather Bruegl, director of cultural affairs for the Stockbridge-Munsee Community
- Alderwoman Miele Coggs, represents Milwaukee's 6th District; Tonda Thompson, founder of She Slangs Wood
- Jason Stein, research director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Brenda LaFrancois, National Park Service aquatic biologist