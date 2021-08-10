© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday On Lake Effect: Diversion Program Disparities, Transparently Speaking, ‘Coded Bias’, Hughes Family Band

Published August 10, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll look at the racial disparity in who is sent to diversion programs in Wisconsin. Then, we’ll hear from two local moms that started a podcast to share their experiences with raising transgender children. We’ll speak with the director of ‘Coded Bias’, Plus, hear a song from Milwaukee’s Hughe’s Family Band.

Guests:

  • Melba Pearson, director of policy and programs at the Center for the Administration of Justice at Florida International University
  • Diana & Joy, hosts of Transparently Speaking
  • Shalini Kantayya, director & producer of ‘Coded Bias’
  • The Hughes Family Band
