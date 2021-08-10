Tuesday On Lake Effect: Diversion Program Disparities, Transparently Speaking, ‘Coded Bias’, Hughes Family Band
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll look at the racial disparity in who is sent to diversion programs in Wisconsin. Then, we’ll hear from two local moms that started a podcast to share their experiences with raising transgender children. We’ll speak with the director of ‘Coded Bias’, Plus, hear a song from Milwaukee’s Hughe’s Family Band.
Guests:
- Melba Pearson, director of policy and programs at the Center for the Administration of Justice at Florida International University
- Diana & Joy, hosts of Transparently Speaking
- Shalini Kantayya, director & producer of ‘Coded Bias’
- The Hughes Family Band