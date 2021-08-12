Thursday on Lake Effect: Coast Guard Station Occupation, Musky Conservation, Zoo Animal Vaccinations, ‘Refugee High’ Book

Today, on Lake Effect we’ll hear from one of the leaders of the Milwaukee American Indian Movement who took over an abandoned Coast Guard station 50 years ago. Then, we’ll learn about the Wisconsin DNR’s effort to encourage the catch and release of muskies. We’ll learn about the Milwaukee County Zoo’s plan to vaccinate animals from COVID-19. Plus, we’ll speak with the author and some of the subjects of the book, Refugee High: A Coming of Age in America.

