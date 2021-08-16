Monday on Lake Effect: Take Root, Beautiful Questions Project, Summer Pet Safety, Librarian Book Recommendation
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn how Take Root Milwaukee is helping non-native English speakers buy their first homes. Then, we’ll look at a project that brought elders and artists together during a time of isolation. We’ll get some tips on how to keep your pets safe in the summer heat. We’ll hear an essay about how difficult it is to safely get rid of a gun. Plus, we’ll speak with a Milwaukee librarian about her summer book recommendation.
Guests:
- Johanna Jimenez, program manager at Take Root Milwaukee
- Sam Goodrich, TimeSlips program manager; Michael Snowden, artist
- Stacy Oatman, media coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society
- Barbara Miner, Milwaukee writer, photographer, & producer
- Jacki Potratz, librarian at the Milwaukee Public Library’s central branch