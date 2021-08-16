© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lake_effect_cover_art.png
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Take Root, Beautiful Questions Project, Summer Pet Safety, Librarian Book Recommendation

Published August 16, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn how Take Root Milwaukee is helping non-native English speakers buy their first homes. Then, we’ll look at a project that brought elders and artists together during a time of isolation. We’ll get some tips on how to keep your pets safe in the summer heat. We’ll hear an essay about how difficult it is to safely get rid of a gun. Plus, we’ll speak with a Milwaukee librarian about her summer book recommendation.

Guests:

  • Johanna Jimenez, program manager at Take Root Milwaukee
  • Sam Goodrich, TimeSlips program manager; Michael Snowden, artist
  • Stacy Oatman, media coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society
  • Barbara Miner, Milwaukee writer, photographer, & producer
  • Jacki Potratz, librarian at the Milwaukee Public Library’s central branch
Lake Effect
Stay Connected