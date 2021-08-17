Tuesday on Lake Effect: Kids With COVID-19, Employer-Mandated Vaccines, Milwaukee Black Theater Fest, Self-Care

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the rising cases of children with COVID-19 and what we can do to keep them safe. We learn about the legal concerns surrounding employer-mandated vaccinations. Then, talk about the Milwaukee Black Theater Festival and how this year’s theme, “The Strength and Resilience of the Black Woman” is influencing the programming. Plus, hear from two mental health professionals on how we can practice self-care and take the time to listen to ourselves.

