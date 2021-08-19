Thursday on Lake Effect: Power Outages, Venue Vaccine Requirement, Arts Center Opening, Irish History in Milwaukee

Today on Lake Effect, the President of We Energies explains the challenges they faced in restoring power to thousands of people after last week’s storms. Then, we speak with the owner of the Cactus Club, a venue now requiring proof of vaccination for all performers and show attendees. We’ll explain how at-home COVID-19 testing works. We’ll tell you about the grand opening of the Preservation of African American Music & Arts center in Milwaukee and learn some history about the Irish in Milwaukee.

