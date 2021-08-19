Thursday on Lake Effect: Power Outages, Venue Vaccine Requirement, Arts Center Opening, Irish History in Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, the President of We Energies explains the challenges they faced in restoring power to thousands of people after last week’s storms. Then, we speak with the owner of the Cactus Club, a venue now requiring proof of vaccination for all performers and show attendees. We’ll explain how at-home COVID-19 testing works. We’ll tell you about the grand opening of the Preservation of African American Music & Arts center in Milwaukee and learn some history about the Irish in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Tom Metcalfe, president of We Energies
- Kelsey Kaufmann, owner & operator of Cactus Club; Andy Kosanke, guitarist for Paper Holland
- Traci DeSalvo, director of Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, executive director of the Institute for the Preservation of African American Music & Arts
- Carl Baehr, author of From the Emerald Isle to the Cream City: A History of the Irish in Milwaukee