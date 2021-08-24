Tuesday on Lake Effect: Democracy in Wisconsin, One Fair Wage Model, 'Call and Response,' Reopening Hmong Museum
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the state of democracy in Wisconsin and how the fight over redistricting could change things. Workers from Honeypie Cafe talk about what it’s like to operate under a One Fair Wage model. Then, we learn about a new book that covers the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Plus, tell you about the reopening of the Hmong Museum at the Hmong American Friendship Association.
Guests:
- David Daley, author of RatF’d and Unrigged
- Valeri Lucks, founding partner and CEO of Pie Incorporated; Sai Kilp, general manager of Honeypie Cafe; Caitlin Mahan, line cook at Honeypie
- Veronica Chambers, editor of narrative projects at the New York Times and author of Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter
Lo Neng Kiatoukaysy, executive director of the Hmong American Friendship Association