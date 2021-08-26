Thursday on Lake Effect: Cuba Sanctions, Hyundai & Kia Thefts, Girls Who Code, Sculpture Milwaukee

Today on Lake Effect, community activists with the Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba share why they’re calling to end the decades-long trade embargo with Cuba. Then, our auto contributor joins us to talk about why Hyundais and Kias are being targeted by car thieves. We’ll learn about the Girls Who Code program at UW-Milwaukee and how the pandemic opened new doors for the participants. Plus, we’ll explore this year’s Sculpture Milwaukee exhibit.

Guests:

