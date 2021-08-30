Monday on Lake Effect: Johnson Mayoral Plans, Student Debt, Planetarium Reopening, Urban Greenhouse
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Common Council President Cavalier Johnson on the news he could be taking over as acting mayor of Milwaukee. Then, speak with members from Governor Evers’ Task Force on Student Debt about changing the conversation around education loans. Astronomy contributor Jean Creighton reflects on the lessons of going virtual during the pandemic. Plus, learn how SHARP Literacy is helping students get hands-on experience with urban gardening.
Guests:
- Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Common Council President
- Karen Bauer, attorney for a consumer protection unit at the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee; Silbi Isein, UW-Milwaukee graduate student and a financial aid advisor
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
Lynda Kohler, president & CEO of SHARP Literacy