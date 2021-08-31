Tuesday on Lake Effect: Zero Net Energy Homes, Concurrent Teaching, HAWA At Pabst Mansion, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Decathlon and the no-cost home designs available to Wisconsin residents. Then, a teacher describes the challenges of educating students both in person and virtually. We speak with the Hmong American Women’s Association about their new home at the Pabst Mansion. Plus, hear new local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Mark Keane, UW-Milwaukee professor and architect
- John Simons, teacher in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
- Tammie Xiong, executive director for the Hmong American Women’s Association; Leana Yang, outreach & education director at the Hmong American Women’s Association
Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record