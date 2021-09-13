Monday on Lake Effect: Sharia Explained, Large Epidemic Likelihood, Dig In! Autumn Gardening, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about sharia what it means for Muslims who live by it and the history of Islamic governments. Then, look at a new study examining the likelihood of large epidemics. Our Dig In! series looks at autumn gardening and preparation. Plus, Bubbler Talk returns with a look back at how the city celebrated the Milwaukee Braves World Series win in 1957.
Guests:
- Asifa Quraishi-Landes, law professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School
- Dr. Anthony Parolari, assistant professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering at Marquette University
- Dorothy Ninham, member of the American Indian Movement
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden
