Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Sharia Explained, Large Epidemic Likelihood, Dig In! Autumn Gardening, Bubbler Talk

Published September 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about sharia what it means for Muslims who live by it and the history of Islamic governments. Then, look at a new study examining the likelihood of large epidemics. Our Dig In! series looks at autumn gardening and preparation. Plus, Bubbler Talk returns with a look back at how the city celebrated the Milwaukee Braves World Series win in 1957.

Guests:

  • Asifa Quraishi-Landes, law professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School
  • Dr. Anthony Parolari, assistant professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering at Marquette University
  • Dorothy Ninham, member of the American Indian Movement
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden

  • Bubbler Talk

