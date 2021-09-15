Wednesday on Lake Effect: George Marshall Clark Gravestone, Mass Incarceration, Cine Sin Fronteras, Mildred Fish-Harnack

Today on Lake Effect, we visit the gravesite of Milwaukee’s only known lynching victim and see how the effort to memorialize him has come full circle. Then, look at the roots of mass incarceration. We hear from the programmer of Milwaukee Film Festival’s Cine Sin Fronteras on how they’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Plus, learn about the life and death of Milwaukeean Mildred Fish-Harnack.

