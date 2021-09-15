Wednesday on Lake Effect: George Marshall Clark Gravestone, Mass Incarceration, Cine Sin Fronteras, Mildred Fish-Harnack
Today on Lake Effect, we visit the gravesite of Milwaukee’s only known lynching victim and see how the effort to memorialize him has come full circle. Then, look at the roots of mass incarceration. We hear from the programmer of Milwaukee Film Festival’s Cine Sin Fronteras on how they’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Plus, learn about the life and death of Milwaukeean Mildred Fish-Harnack.
Guests:
- George Marshall Clark Feature
- Reggie Jackson, co-owner and lead trainer and consultant for Nurturing Diversity Partners
- Ernie Quiroz, Cine Sin Fronteras programmer with the Milwaukee Film Festival
- Art Heitzer, president of the Milwaukee Turners