Wednesday On Lake Effect: Milwaukee’s Latinx History, Pandemic Reflections With Judge Derek Mosley, Doors Open

Published September 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll speak with historians about how they’re documenting the stories of Latinx Wisconsinites past and present. Then, we’ll hear from a Milwaukee judge about his experience battling COVID-19 as part of our Pandemic Reflections series. Plus, we’ll look at this year’s Doors Open Milwaukee exhibit, which includes new virtual walking tours through the city’s neighborhoods.

Guests:

  • Tess Arenas, founder and lead of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective; Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of Latinx Studies at Marquette University; Margarita Sandoval Skare, retired Milwaukee Public Schools teacher and librarian
  • Judge Derek Mosley, presiding judge of the Milwaukee Municipal Courts
  • Grace Fuhr, events director for Historic Milwaukee; Lidia Villazaez, community outreach manager for the Silver City neighborhood
