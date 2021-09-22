Wednesday On Lake Effect: Milwaukee’s Latinx History, Pandemic Reflections With Judge Derek Mosley, Doors Open
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll speak with historians about how they’re documenting the stories of Latinx Wisconsinites past and present. Then, we’ll hear from a Milwaukee judge about his experience battling COVID-19 as part of our Pandemic Reflections series. Plus, we’ll look at this year’s Doors Open Milwaukee exhibit, which includes new virtual walking tours through the city’s neighborhoods.
Guests:
- Tess Arenas, founder and lead of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective; Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of Latinx Studies at Marquette University; Margarita Sandoval Skare, retired Milwaukee Public Schools teacher and librarian
- Judge Derek Mosley, presiding judge of the Milwaukee Municipal Courts
- Grace Fuhr, events director for Historic Milwaukee; Lidia Villazaez, community outreach manager for the Silver City neighborhood