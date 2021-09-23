Thursday On Lake Effect: Nursing Shortage, MATC Gap Year Program, ‘Finding Loren’
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about the nationwide nursing shortage and how it's impacting hospitals in Wisconsin. Then, we’ll learn about MATC’s new gap year program that aims to help recent grads figure out the next steps after high school. Plus, a new documentary tells the story of a fighter pilot downed over Italy, and his family's journey to find the wreckage 70 years later.
Guests:
- Mary Beth Kingston, chief nursing officer for Advocate Aurora Health
- Jeremy Fojut, chief ideas officer at NEWaukee; Laura Bray, vice president of advancement at MATC
- Pam Percy, producer & director of ‘Finding Loren’
- Hans Wronka, led the recovery project to find the missing plane featured in ‘Finding Loren’