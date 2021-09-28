Tuesday on Lake Effect: Cuban Refugee Experience, ‘Prosperity In The Fossil Free Economy’, Aging Sports Players, New Species of Boa

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll speak with a man who helped Cuban refugees living at Fort McCoy in 1980 transition to life in Wisconsin. Then, we’ll speak with an environmental expert about her new book that proposes changing the economy to improve the environment. We’ll look at what it takes for aging athletes to maintain an elite level of gameplay. Plus, we’ll learn about a new species of boa found in the Dominican Republic and the Milwaukee Public Museum’s role in the discovery.

Guests:

