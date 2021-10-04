© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lake_effect_cover_art.png
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: education bills, human trafficking spike, Milwaukee Public Library, 'Transparently Speaking', Bubbler Talk

Published October 4, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, WUWM education reporter Emily Files joins us to go over some of the Republican-authored education bills advancing through Wisconsin’s state legislature. We’ll learn about the rise of human trafficking during the pandemic. We’ll get a book recommendation on climate change in our new series with the Milwaukee Public Library. We’ll hear from two local moms that started a podcast to share their experiences of raising transgender children. Plus, Bubbler Talk investigates two seemingly random brick pillars on Milwaukee’s East Side.

Guests:

  • Emily Files, WUWM education reporter
  • Dana World-Patterson, founder & CEO of Foundations for Freedom
  • Kelly Bolter, Library Services Manager at Milwaukee Public Library Central Branch
  • Diana & Joy, hosts of 'Transparently Speaking'
  • Bubbler Talk
Lake Effect
Stay Connected