Monday on Lake Effect: education bills, human trafficking spike, Milwaukee Public Library, 'Transparently Speaking', Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, WUWM education reporter Emily Files joins us to go over some of the Republican-authored education bills advancing through Wisconsin’s state legislature. We’ll learn about the rise of human trafficking during the pandemic. We’ll get a book recommendation on climate change in our new series with the Milwaukee Public Library. We’ll hear from two local moms that started a podcast to share their experiences of raising transgender children. Plus, Bubbler Talk investigates two seemingly random brick pillars on Milwaukee’s East Side.
Guests:
- Emily Files, WUWM education reporter
- Dana World-Patterson, founder & CEO of Foundations for Freedom
- Kelly Bolter, Library Services Manager at Milwaukee Public Library Central Branch
- Diana & Joy, hosts of 'Transparently Speaking'
- Bubbler Talk