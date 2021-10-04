Monday on Lake Effect: education bills, human trafficking spike, Milwaukee Public Library, 'Transparently Speaking', Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, WUWM education reporter Emily Files joins us to go over some of the Republican-authored education bills advancing through Wisconsin’s state legislature. We’ll learn about the rise of human trafficking during the pandemic. We’ll get a book recommendation on climate change in our new series with the Milwaukee Public Library. We’ll hear from two local moms that started a podcast to share their experiences of raising transgender children. Plus, Bubbler Talk investigates two seemingly random brick pillars on Milwaukee’s East Side.

