Wednesday on Lake Effect: Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances, FAFSA filing, 5 Things in Milwaukee, Da Crusher
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the new Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances at UW-Madison. Then, a new report shows fewer students are filling out a key financial aid form. We find out what that could mean for college enrollment. We look at five things to do this month in Milwaukee. Plus, learn about the career and legacy of South Milwaukee native, and pro-wrestler, “Da Crusher.”
Guests:
- Paul Hutson, founding director of the new UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances
- Sara Shaw, senior education researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Chris Smith, organized and fundraised for ‘Da Crusher’ Statue