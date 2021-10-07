Thursday on Lake Effect: 2022 housing market, Listen MKE electrical fires, ransomware attacks, Latin American astronomy
Today on Lake Effect, we look at what both buyers and sellers can expect for the 2022 housing market. Then, learn about a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation into electrical fires, after a man was killed. We learn how working from home during the pandemic and moving work online has impacted cybersecurity and ransomware attacks. Plus, look at a series of events based on Latin American cultures and their connections to the night sky.
Guests:
- Mike Ruzicka, president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors; Courtney Stefaniak, realtor with the Stephaniak group and chairwoman of GMAR
- Mitch, director of the UW Economic Justice Institute; RoseMary Olivera, Milwaukee landlord; Justin Padway, lawyer representing the family of Clarence Morel
- Tina Chang, CEO of SysLogic; Brice Williams, cybersecurity practice lead at SysLogic; Walt Schilling, professor of electrical engineering & computer science at MSOE
Nancy Bird-Soto, professor of Spanish at UW-Milwaukee