Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: 2022 housing market, Listen MKE electrical fires, ransomware attacks, Latin American astronomy

Published October 7, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at what both buyers and sellers can expect for the 2022 housing market. Then, learn about a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation into electrical fires, after a man was killed. We learn how working from home during the pandemic and moving work online has impacted cybersecurity and ransomware attacks. Plus, look at a series of events based on Latin American cultures and their connections to the night sky.

Guests:

  • Mike Ruzicka, president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors; Courtney Stefaniak, realtor with the Stephaniak group and chairwoman of GMAR
  • Mitch, director of the UW Economic Justice Institute; RoseMary Olivera, Milwaukee landlord; Justin Padway, lawyer representing the family of Clarence Morel
  • Tina Chang, CEO of SysLogic; Brice Williams, cybersecurity practice lead at SysLogic; Walt Schilling, professor of electrical engineering & computer science at MSOE

  • Nancy Bird-Soto, professor of Spanish at UW-Milwaukee

