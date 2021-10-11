© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday on Lake Effect: Indigenous People's Day, Bubbler Talk, Cubans in Milwaukee, Take Root Milwaukee, father-son percussion duo

Published October 11, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Indigenous People’s Day came to be recognized in Wisconsin. Then, talk with a member of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective about the history of Cubans in Milwaukee. We learn about Take Root Milwaukee, a group helping non-native English speakers become homeowners. Plus, meet a local father and son percussion duo.

Guests:

  • Siohban Marks, communications and marketing director for Indian Community School; Jason Dropik, head of Indian Community School
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Raul Galvan, manager of program production at Milwaukee PBS and part of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective
  • Johanna Jimenez, program manager at Take Root Milwaukee under the Urban Economic Development Association of Wisconsin
  • Cecil Negron and Cecilio Negron Jr., percussion masters in the bands Cache and De La Buena
