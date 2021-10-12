Tuesday on Lake Effect: affordable housing shortage, Milwaukee's Brown Berets, Diverse and Resilient, violin care tips

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Milwaukee’s affordable housing landscape and why the shortage has been decades in the making. Then, learn about the history of the Brown Berets in Milwaukee and how the local chapter re-grouped in response to a rise of hate groups. Plus, hear from a member of Diverse and Resilient about the work they’re doing to achieve health equity and improve safety for LGBTQ-plus people. And learn tips for violin care from a local luthier.

