Tuesday on Lake Effect: affordable housing shortage, Milwaukee's Brown Berets, Diverse and Resilient, violin care tips
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Milwaukee’s affordable housing landscape and why the shortage has been decades in the making. Then, learn about the history of the Brown Berets in Milwaukee and how the local chapter re-grouped in response to a rise of hate groups. Plus, hear from a member of Diverse and Resilient about the work they’re doing to achieve health equity and improve safety for LGBTQ-plus people. And learn tips for violin care from a local luthier.
Guests:
- Brain Sonderman, executive director of the Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
- Maria Cruz, retired educator working to document the oral histories of the Brown Berets in Wisconsin; Bernie Gonzalez, recruiter for the Wisconsin Brown Berets
- Yante Turner, inclusion & equity coordinator for Diverse and Resilient
- Korinthia Klein, luthier and owner of Korinthian Violins in Bay View