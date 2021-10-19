Tuesday on Lake Effect: police called on students, mental health at youth prisons, 529 saving plans, ‘Scrap Yard: Innovators of Recycling’

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll speak with a reporter from the Wisconsin Watch about a recent report on police being called on students in Wisconsin at twice the national rate. We’ll learn about the mental health challenges young people are facing at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake and what kind of treatment is available. We’ll tell you about 529 saving plans and how they can help young people see a path to higher education. Plus, we’ll learn about a new exhibit at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, ‘Scrap Yard: Innovators of Recycling.’

Guests:

