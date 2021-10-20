Wednesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee budget proposals, 'You Are Loved' billboards, UWM frog arena, Historic Concordia neighborhood

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the budget proposals for Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee - and learn exactly how they’re using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Then, speak with the artist behind the “You Are Loved” pride billboards which originated in Wisconsin and have spread to other states. We learn how a sound-proof arena is making it easier to study frog mating calls at UW-Milwaukee. Plus, look at Milwaukee’s Historic Concordia neighborhood and the work being done to preserve it.

