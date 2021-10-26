© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Hmong Chamber of Commerce aid dollars, sandhill crane hunt, Wisconsin UFO sightings, 'Dig In!' gardening

Published October 26, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the executive director of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce about how they plan to use federal aid dollars. Then, we learn how a proposed sandhill crane hunt could have an impact beyond the bird's population levels. A paranormal researcher looks back at some of Wisconsin’s most notable UFO sightings and activity. Plus, for this month’s Dig In! Venice Williams explains how to put your garden to bed for winter.

Guests:

  • Maysee Herr, executive director of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce
  • Fred Clark, executive director of Wisconsin’s Green Fire
  • Chad Lewis, paranormal researcher
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden
