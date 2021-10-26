Tuesday on Lake Effect: Hmong Chamber of Commerce aid dollars, sandhill crane hunt, Wisconsin UFO sightings, 'Dig In!' gardening

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the executive director of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce about how they plan to use federal aid dollars. Then, we learn how a proposed sandhill crane hunt could have an impact beyond the bird's population levels. A paranormal researcher looks back at some of Wisconsin’s most notable UFO sightings and activity. Plus, for this month’s Dig In! Venice Williams explains how to put your garden to bed for winter.

