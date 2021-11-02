Tuesday on Lake Effect: Kenosha shooting witnesses, AIM Coast Guard takeover, SoundStage MKE, catch & release

Today on Lake Effect, as the Kyle Rittenhouse trial develops, we revisit our conversation with two Kenosha natives who witnessed part of the deadly shooting in 2020. We hear from one of the leaders of the Milwaukee American Indian Movement, who took over an abandoned Coast Guard station 50 years ago. Then we learn about SoundStage MKE, Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s new audio play walking tour that combines theater, history and exploration. Plus, we learn what the DNR is doing to encourage the catch and release of Wisconsin’s state fish.

