Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: missing person coverage, participatory budgeting, five things to do in Milwaukee, new disinfecting spray

Published November 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how national media covered the disappearance of Major Harris, the missing 3-year-old found dead in Milwaukee last month. Then, learn how the City of Eau Claire is implementing a participatory budget process. We look at five things to do this month in Milwaukee. Plus, tell you about a UWM professor’s work on a disinfecting spray that could prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Guests:

  • Michael Mirer, visiting assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
  • Ned Noel, senior planner for the city of Eau Claire; Mai Xiong, co-chair of Eau Claire’s participatory budgeting committee
  • Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

  • Konstantin Sobolev, professor of civil and environmental engineering at UW-Milwaukee

