Wednesday on Lake Effect: missing person coverage, participatory budgeting, five things to do in Milwaukee, new disinfecting spray
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how national media covered the disappearance of Major Harris, the missing 3-year-old found dead in Milwaukee last month. Then, learn how the City of Eau Claire is implementing a participatory budget process. We look at five things to do this month in Milwaukee. Plus, tell you about a UWM professor’s work on a disinfecting spray that could prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Guests:
- Michael Mirer, visiting assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Ned Noel, senior planner for the city of Eau Claire; Mai Xiong, co-chair of Eau Claire’s participatory budgeting committee
- Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Konstantin Sobolev, professor of civil and environmental engineering at UW-Milwaukee