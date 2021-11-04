© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Rittenhouse trial, winter weather, Milwaukee's Calatrava, Forest Home Cemetery arboretum, King Tut display at MPM

Published November 4, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we break down what’s happened so far in the first week of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha. Then, a climate expert tells us what to expect from this winter. On its 20th anniversary, we look at the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Calatrava and how it’s become a symbol of the city. We learn about Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery becoming the city’s first accredited arboretum. Plus, explore the King Tut display at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Guests:

  • Maayan Silver, WUWM news reporter
  • Clark Evans, associate professor of atmospheric science at UW-Milwaukee
  • Robert Stein, deputy director and chief experience officer at the Milwaukee Art Museum
  • Dan Buckler, tree analyst for the DNR; Sara Tomlin, executive director of Forest Home Cemetery
  • Richard Hedderman, education programs coordinator at the Milwaukee Public Museum
