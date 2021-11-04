Thursday on Lake Effect: Rittenhouse trial, winter weather, Milwaukee's Calatrava, Forest Home Cemetery arboretum, King Tut display at MPM
Today on Lake Effect, we break down what’s happened so far in the first week of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha. Then, a climate expert tells us what to expect from this winter. On its 20th anniversary, we look at the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Calatrava and how it’s become a symbol of the city. We learn about Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery becoming the city’s first accredited arboretum. Plus, explore the King Tut display at the Milwaukee Public Museum.
Guests:
- Maayan Silver, WUWM news reporter
- Clark Evans, associate professor of atmospheric science at UW-Milwaukee
- Robert Stein, deputy director and chief experience officer at the Milwaukee Art Museum
- Dan Buckler, tree analyst for the DNR; Sara Tomlin, executive director of Forest Home Cemetery
- Richard Hedderman, education programs coordinator at the Milwaukee Public Museum