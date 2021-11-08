Monday on Lake Effect: SCOTUS abortion cases, La Revo Books, Woke Wednesdays 414, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court concerning abortion rights and look at the impact they could have here in Wisconsin. Then, hear from the founders of Milwaukee’s La Revo Books on how they’re weaving literature into the city’s healing. We speak with the creator of the Woke Wednesdays four-one-four Instagram account. Plus, Bubbler Talks explores the early history of the Milwaukee County Parks system.

