Monday on Lake Effect: SCOTUS abortion cases, La Revo Books, Woke Wednesdays 414, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court concerning abortion rights and look at the impact they could have here in Wisconsin. Then, hear from the founders of Milwaukee’s La Revo Books on how they’re weaving literature into the city’s healing. We speak with the creator of the Woke Wednesdays four-one-four Instagram account. Plus, Bubbler Talks explores the early history of the Milwaukee County Parks system.
Guests:
- Sara Banesh, professor of political science at UW-Milwaukee
- Barbara and Valeria Cerda, co-owners of La Revo Books
- Christina Boyd, creator of Woke Wednesdays 414
- Bubbler Talk