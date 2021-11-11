Thursday on Lake Effect: Rittenhouse trial update, WWII planes in Lake Michigan, 'Souvenirs of Service' exhibit, Take Root Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, we recap what happened yesterday during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha. Then, in honor of Veterans Day, we learn why there are so many World War II-era planes at the bottom of Lake Michigan and explore a new exhibit that features souvenirs, photos, and trinkets brought home by Wisconsin veterans. Plus, learn about a program aimed at making home-buying in Milwaukee simpler for all.
Guests:
- Maayan Silver, WUWM news reporter
- Ben Page, museum collections curator at the EAA Aviation Museum
- Kevin Hampton, curator of history at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum
Johanna Jimenez, program manager at Take Root Milwaukee under the Urban Economic Development Association of Wisconsin