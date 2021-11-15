Monday on Lake Effect: Native American boarding schools, 'Rebel Poet,' wolf hunt impact, 'A Smart Girl's Guide: Race & Inclusion'
Today on Lake Effect, we unpack the generational impact of Native American Boarding Schools and why the federal government is investigating them. Then, poet Louis Clark shares his experience growing up in the Catholic church, as a Native American child. Plus, we talk to a wildlife specialist about how tribes plan to coexist with the wolf, or ma’iingan, now that they’re delisted. Plus, hear from the author of A Smart Girl’s Guide: Race & Inclusion.
Guests:
- Heather Bruegl, former director of cultural affairs for the Stockbridge-Munsee Community
- Louis Clark III, author of Rebel Poet: More Stories from a 21st Century Indian
- Edith Leoso, tribal historic preservation officer for the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa
- Abi Fergus, wildlife specialist for the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians
- Deanna Singh, author of A Smart Girls’ Guide: Race & Inclusion