Monday on Lake Effect: Native American boarding schools, 'Rebel Poet,' wolf hunt impact, 'A Smart Girl's Guide: Race & Inclusion'

Today on Lake Effect, we unpack the generational impact of Native American Boarding Schools and why the federal government is investigating them. Then, poet Louis Clark shares his experience growing up in the Catholic church, as a Native American child. Plus, we talk to a wildlife specialist about how tribes plan to coexist with the wolf, or ma’iingan, now that they’re delisted. Plus, hear from the author of A Smart Girl’s Guide: Race & Inclusion.

