Tuesday on Lake Effect: Rittenhouse self defense claims, electrical fires on Milwaukee's north side, indigenous language revitalization

Published November 16, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, a UW law professor explains why the self defense argument in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has larger implications about public safety. Then, we speak with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters who worked with an electrician to inspect rental properties on the north side. Plus, we learn about the work Wisconsin’s Native American tribes are doing to revitalize Indigenous languages. Plus, tell you about a new dance group at Marquette.

Guests:

  • Ion Meyn, assistant professor of law at UW-Madison
  • Raquel Rutledge, investigative reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Tamia Fowlkes, senior at UW-Madison who interned at the Journal Sentinel over the summer
  • Michael Zimmerman jr., Indigenous language specialist and consultant
  • Maya Rodriguez, Edgar Padilla and Jasmine Liss, founding members of Baile Folklorico at Marquette
