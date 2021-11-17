Wednesday on Lake Effect: Rittenhouse gun possession charge, redistricting in Wisconsin, history of the Ho Chunk Nation, 'Women of the Sea' documentary
Today on Lake Effect, a law professor breaks down why the underage gun possession charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed. Then, we look at how the redistricting process is playing out in Wisconsin and what voters have said they want to see happen. We learn about the history of the Ho Chunk Nation in Wisconsin. Plus, talk to the Milwaukee filmmaker behind Women of the Sea.
Guests:
- John Gross, clinical associate professor of law and the director of the public defender project at the University of Wisconsin Law School
- Patrick Marley, reporter covering politics and state government for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Bill Quakenbush, tribal preservation officer for the Ho Chunk Nation in Wisconsin
- Camila Guarda, documentary filmmaker, journalist, and UW-Milwaukee educator