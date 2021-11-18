Thursday on Lake Effect: Center for DREAMers, urban wolf packs, cybersecurity, Girls Who Code
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about The Center for DREAMers, an initiative helping undocumented students across Wisconsin. Then, look at how urban wolf packs affect cities like Milwaukee, abundant with wildlife and people. We explain how working from home during the pandemic and moving work online has impacted cybersecurity and ransomware attacks. Plus, learn about the Girls Who Code program at UW-Milwaukee and how the pandemic opened new doors for the participants.
- Erika Rosales, director of the Center for DREAMers; Melissa, DACA recipient and law student in Wisconsin
- Randy Johnson, large carnivore specialist at the DNR
- Tina Chang, CEO of SysLogic; Brice Williams, cybersecurity practice lead at SysLogic; Walt Schilling, professor of electrical engineering & computer science at MSOE
- Christine Cheng, associate professor of computer science at UW-Milwaukee; Sammie Omranian, phD student studying computer science at UWM