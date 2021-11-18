Thursday on Lake Effect: Center for DREAMers, urban wolf packs, cybersecurity, Girls Who Code

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about The Center for DREAMers, an initiative helping undocumented students across Wisconsin. Then, look at how urban wolf packs affect cities like Milwaukee, abundant with wildlife and people. We explain how working from home during the pandemic and moving work online has impacted cybersecurity and ransomware attacks. Plus, learn about the Girls Who Code program at UW-Milwaukee and how the pandemic opened new doors for the participants.

