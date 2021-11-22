Monday on Lake Effect: impact of Rittenhouse trial, Milwaukee's Indigenous landmarks, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the decision in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and what it could mean for the future of protest safety. Then, speak with local Kenosha and Milwaukee racial justice organizers about how the verdict will impact their work. We tell you about a project to create an interactive map showing Indigenous landmarks in Milwaukee. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the "Billie the Brownie" radio show.
Guests:
- Andrew Martinze, attorney and founding partner of Martinez & Ruby LLP in Baraboo
- Erica Ness, director of community engagement for Leaders of Kenosha; Omar Flores, co-chair of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression
- Bryan Rindfleisch, associate professor of history at Marquette University
- Bubbler Talk