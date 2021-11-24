Wednesday on Lake Effect: Waukesha parade attack, Listen MKE self defense, Milwaukee Mothers Against Gun Violence, Thanksgiving history
Today on Lake Effect, a reporter who witnessed the deadly events at the Waukesha parade shares her experience. Then, Listen MKE examines the racial divide in how self defense claims are handled by the justice system. We talk with the founder of Milwaukee Mothers Against Gun Violence about why changing the narrative on victims is so important to her. Plus, culinary historian Kyle Cherek talks Thanksgiving.
Guests:
- Kaylee Staral, intern at the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
- James Causey & Bruce Veilmetti, reporters for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing Change; Dayvin Hallmon, former Kenosha County Supervisor
- Debra Gillespie, founder of Milwaukee Mothers Against Gun Violence
- Kyle Cherek, culinary historian and essayist