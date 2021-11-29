Monday on Lake Effect: prolonged grief disorder, studying trauma in kids' brains, 'Call and Response,' Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how grief can turn into prolonged grief disorder and how the pandemic could be causing an uptick of this problem. Then, learn about a study on how trauma in kids can change the brain. We tell you about a book that covers the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. And Bubbler Talk explains the story behind the floor mosaics at Mitchell Airport.
Guests:
- Dr. Joseph Goveas, assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Chris Larson, professor in the psychology department at UW-Milwaukee
- Veronica Chambers, editor of narrative projects at the New York Times and the author of Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter
- Bubbler Talk