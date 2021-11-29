© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: prolonged grief disorder, studying trauma in kids' brains, 'Call and Response,' Bubbler Talk

Published November 29, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how grief can turn into prolonged grief disorder and how the pandemic could be causing an uptick of this problem. Then, learn about a study on how trauma in kids can change the brain. We tell you about a book that covers the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. And Bubbler Talk explains the story behind the floor mosaics at Mitchell Airport.

Guests:

  • Dr. Joseph Goveas, assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Chris Larson, professor in the psychology department at UW-Milwaukee
  • Veronica Chambers, editor of narrative projects at the New York Times and the author of Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter
  • Bubbler Talk
